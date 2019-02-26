GREENVILLE — Robert Barton, 78, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Wayne Healthcare in Greenville.

He was born on April 7, 1940, in Versailles, Ohio, to the late Lester and Viola Barton.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Pam Riegle.

Robert was a proud member of the Moose Lodge. He loved camping, spending time with his grandkids, and his dog, Tucker. He also enjoyed NASCAR and working hard in his garden.

Robert is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Alice Barton; his children, Rob (Maria) Barton of Greenville, Christena (Monty) Sharp of Greenville, Kim Rehmert of Greenville, Cheryl (Duane) Wysong of Greenville, Navada (Ron) Clack of Seiverville, Tennessee, Tony (Rhonda) Robison of Seiverville, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Michel Barton, Abbie Barton, Megan (Cole Hoop) Subler, Jacob Subler, Alex Subler, Maxyn Sharp, Hadyn Sharp, Phillip (Jackie) Rehmert, Kent (Jana) Rehmert, Jessica (Travis) Qualls, Erica (Mark) Livezey, Ryan Wysong, Kurstin (Ryan) Butts, Olivia (Levi) Kauffman, Eliza Wysong, Amanda (James) Loosier, and Sarah (Abraham Bingham) Clack; and his sister, Pat Smith of Union City.

A celebration of Robert's life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Rev. Eric Fee officiating. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, February 28, from 5 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Greenville Moose Lodge 329 will be holding a lodge of sorrow service immediately following visitation at 7:45 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to , 3513 North Dr., Greenville, Ohio 45331 or State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com