VERSAILLES — Robert Calvin "Bob" Miller, 93, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away on Monday June 3, 2019, at 9:13 a.m. at Versailles Health Care Center, Versailles, Ohio. He was born August 28, 1925, in Darke County, Ohio, the son of the late Lawrence and Mary Hazel (Routzong) Miller.

He was a member of Versailles United Methodist Church, where he was a trustee; he was a member of the Greenville Eagles and Greenville Moose Lodge. He retired after 33 years from Wayne Feeds Inc. of Greenville, Ohio formerly O'Briens Milling; he was a custodian for Greenville School System and 10 years as a custodian at Versailles Schools; he was also a part time groundskeeper at Stillwater Golf Course in Webster for 20 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Alma Roberta (York) Miller on May 9, 2019 whom he married November 26, 1949; his sisters: Hazel Mary Louise Miller, Ruby Miller, Frances (Darylle) Herrmann, Glenna (Cecil) Burkett, Mary Maxine (Marion) Snyder, Thelma (John) Henry, Iris Jean (Charles) Wills; his brother: Ivan "Jack" Miller.

He is survived by his daughter and son in law: Sally and David Keiser of Versailles; his grandchildren and spouses: Matthew and Jodi Keiser of Fort Loramie, Kristen and Jeffry Weaver of Troy; great-grandchildren: Joel, Zachary, Ethan, Kylie, Lilly, McKenna, and Brantley; close family friend: David Nixon; sister: Norma Brumbaugh; numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday June 7, at 11 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, with Pastor Chuck MacKeen officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday June 6, and from 10-11 a.m. Friday June 7, at the funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Youth for Christ; Big Brothers Big Sisters Shelby Darke County. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com