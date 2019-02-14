BRADENTON, Fla. — Robert D. Lehman, age 101 , of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully at Life Care Center of Sarasota, Florida, on February 8, 2019. He was born in Ft. Jefferson, Ohio, and was the son of Arthur and Edna (McClain) Lehman.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Dorothy (Harris) Lehman; his parents, Arthur and Edna Lehman; three brothers, Charles, Melvin and a sister, Betty; grandsons, Douglas Huner, Gregory Huner, and three sons-in-law, Duane E. Detrick, Robert L. Hicks, and Dr. Ziver Huner.

He is survived by his four daughters: Jane Huner (Laszlo) Roznauer, Jean (Earnest) Jones, Janet Hicks, Mary (Dr. Robert) Bard; and a sister, Francis Falknor; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.

Bob had a true entrepreneurial spirit while growing up in Greenville, Ohio. He held many jobs starting at a very young age. Among them, at the age of 9, he delivered The Grit newspaper to Annie Oakley. At 20 years of age, he serviced Orville Wright's vehicle on many occasions while working in Dayton, Ohio. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II. Later, Bob owned and operated Lehman Sohio Service Station, the Lehman Alignment Shop and the Quick Car Wash until his retirement to Florida in 1977.

After moving to the Bradenton area, Bob worked at Tropicana several years and part time at Mixon's Fruit Farm. He later found his dream job working as a tour guide at Bellm's Old Cars and Music of Yesteryear in Sarasota.

He was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church, Greenville, Ohio, and Oneco United Methodist Church, Bradenton, Florida.

Bob was a Lifetime Member of the Greenville Masonic Lodge, Greenville, Ohio, and of the Scottish Rite in Dayton, Ohio.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a memorial service following at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave. E, Bradenton, FL 34203. Burial will take place at Palestine Cemetery, Palestine, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Oneco United Methodist Church, 2112 53rd Ave. E, Bradenton, FL 34203 or – Tampa, 12502 USF Pine Dr., Tampa, FL 33612. For more information, you may visit www.ManasotaMemorial.com