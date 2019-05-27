FRANKLIN D. SWANK — Robert D. Swank 79, of Franklin, IN. passed away Monday, May 13, 2019.

He was born July 21, 1939 in Union City, Indiana to Ralph E. and Helen M. (Poling) Swank.

He grew up in Greenville, Ohio. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1957 and attended Ohio State University. He married Leanna (King) Swank on January 14, 1961 in Greenville, OH. She survives. He is also survived by their children Douglas Swank of Lawrence, IN., Debra Kincaid (Steve) of Noblesville, IN., and Daniel Swank (Janelle) of East Jordan, MI., grandchildren Cody Lavelle of Largo, FL., Emerson, Sarah and Ethan Swank all of Lawrence, IN. and their mother Dorothy Lavelle-Swank, Matthew and Nicholas Kincaid both of Noblesville, IN., Jarret Swank (Anna) of Columbus, OH, Evelyn Friske (Jon) of Charlevoix, MI., brother-in-law George Pierron of Greenville, OH., sisters-in-law Virginia Lyons (Ray) of Covington, OH, Kathy Phillips and Karena Phillips (Mark) all of Circleville, OH., Christine Swank of Tipp City, OH., nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joyce Pierron, brother Bruce Swank, niece Linda (Pierron) Mallot and Anita (Swank) Brandt, and brother-in-law Dan Phillips.

Bob retired from Sprint Corporation after 40 years of service. He was a member of Tabernacle Christian Church in Franklin. His community service included member and past president of Franklin Kiwanis Club, past president of the Franklin Chamber of Commerce, past president of the Great Franklin Chamber Board, Citizens of Franklin Future Board, past treasurer and board member of the United Way of Johnson County, a member of the Indiana Telephone Pioneers Association, and the Johnson County Development Corporation where he served on the board.

A service was conducted Thursday, May 16, at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. A graveside service was conducted on Friday, May 17, at at Greenville Union Cemetery 200 West Street Greenville, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to the 50 East 91st Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN. 46240 or at ., or the 5635 East 96th Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN. 46278. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.