UNION CITY, Ind. — Robert Edward Miller, 89, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Reid Health. He was born November 8, 1930, in Union City, Indiana, son of the late Frank and Thelma Mae (Dagget) Miller.

Robert served in the National Guard and was the Owner of Frank Miller Lumber Quartersawn Hardwoods where he enjoyed spending his time. He also was a member of the Harrisville Congregational Christian Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Delores (Boyd) Miller; two children, Robert A. (Selina) Miller and Marke (Tammy) Miller, both of Union City, Ind.; grandchildren, Michael Tennery, Sarah (Michael) Lloyd, Kali Miller and Zachary Miller; a sister, Martha Miller Mathias; and a niece, Susan (Ghyslain) Maurais.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the donor's choice in his memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com