GREENVILLE — Robert "Bobby" G. Runner, 75, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana.

He was born on April 16, 1944, in rural Darke County to the late Dellis L. and Iva (Price) Runner.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his siblings, Ada Mikesell-Overholser and Paul J. Runner.

Bobby was a fun and loving person. He was a great storyteller and loved make people laugh. He liked John Deere tractors and farming. Bobby loved his family and friends and enjoyed when the family would have get-togethers and family dinners. Bobby was active with the St. John's Lutheran Church's Clown Ministry.

Bobby is survived by his nieces, Margaret (Jerry) Bortner of Iowa, Deborah Runner-Rhoades of Minnesota, and Denise (Roger) Runner-Stahl of Greenville; and his nephew, David (Susie) Runner of Louisville, Kentucky.

A celebration of Bobby's life will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Rev. Peter Menke officiating. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery.

Guests may visit with his family on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be given to St. John's Lutheran Church's Pay It Forward fund.