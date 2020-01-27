NEW PARIS — Robert J. "Bob" Lawrence, 87, of New Paris passed away at 4:30 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, in the ER at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Bob was born April 17, 1932, in Braffetsville, Ohio to the late Elmer and Margie (Balling) Lawrence. In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Lawrence.

Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, June D. (Arnett) Lawrence whom he married November 21, 1953; children, Mike and Cindy Lawrence of New Paris, Bobby Lawrence and Brenda Harleman of Arcanum, Donnie and Rita Lawrence of Richmond, Indiana, Sharon Laux and fiancé, Steve Vanzant of New Paris and Becky Miller and Mark Myers of Greenville; 13 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.

Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He formerly worked at Sheller Globe in Union City, Indiana for 28 years and was a farmer. Bob was a very active member of the Greenville Moose since 1962 and received The Pilgrim Degree of Merit. He was also a member of the Greenville .

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Brett Karanovich officiating and full military honors will be conducted by the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. with a Pilgrim Lodge of sorrow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart or Moosehaven in Bob's memory. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com