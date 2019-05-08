DALLAS, Texas — Robert James "Jim" Allread, 76, of Dallas, Texas, passed away April 30, 2019, of Parkinson's Disease.

He was born Feb. 27, 1943, in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Ray D. Allread and Rhea (Buhr) Allread/Hans.

Jim graduated from Greenville High School in 1961, and earned teaching degrees from East Texas State University and the University of Oklahoma.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Opal (Howard) Allread, daughter Kimberly, son Christopher and granddaughter, Samantha, all of Texas; siblings, Ray J. (Nita) Allread and Tom (Linda) Allread, both of Greenville, and Betty (Eddie) Sewell, Cleburne, Texas; nephews, Steve (Allison) Allread, Centerville, Ohio, Joel (Kara) Allread, Greenville; niece Susan (Jeff) Barker, Greenville; and several great-nieces and nephews.