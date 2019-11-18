NEW MADISON — Robert "Bob" Keith Stapleton, 98, of New Madison, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Bob was born on March 3, 1921, in Darke County, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Rena (Flatter) Stapleton.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Stapleton in 2008; his son-in-law, Lester Lutz; and his step-grandson, Marcus Lutz.

Bob was a life-long resident of Darke County. He enjoyed tending to his crops on his family farm. From tomatoes, pumpkins, sweet corn, and soybeans, Bob was proud to be a farmer. Bob also served his country honorably in the United States Coast Guard.

Bob is survived by his children, Nancy Spotts Lutz of Gettysburg, Ohio, Linda Price, and her husband Michael, of Albion, Indiana, and Larry Stapleton of New Madison; his grandchildren, Victoria Castero and her husband Rod, Richard Price and his wife Theresa, Robert Stapleton and his wife Jessica, and Angie Stapleton; his great-grandchildren, Tony, Mitchell, Kody, Cooper, Carsen, Camden, Waylen, Wyatt, Grayson, and Theryn; his great-great-grandson Thespius; and his very special friend, Betty Thomas.

A Celebration of Bob's life, with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Honor Guard, will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville campus, with Rev. Eric Fee officiating. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery.

Guests may visit with Bob's family on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Darke County, P.O. Box 781, Greenville, Ohio 45331 or the Darke County Humane Society, 7053 N State Route 49, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

