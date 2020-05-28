GREENVILLE — Robert L. "Bob" Cloyd, age 83, of Greenville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 9:32 p.m. at Village Green Health Campus in Greenville from complications from COVID-19 and Parkinson's which he had for over 20 years. Bob was born Nov. 28, 1936, in Indianapolis, Ind., to the late Norman and Reba (Hollingsworth) Cloyd. He was a quiet man and loved his family. Bob enjoyed fishing, playing cards, checkers, Bingo and all sports. Bob is survived by his wife, Ernestine (Spurrier) Cloyd, whom he married Dec. 25, 1960; three daughters, Diana Royer, Kathy (Mart) Brown and Cindy (Todd) Arnold; nine grandchildren, Dan and Jen, Elizabeth and Phil, Shawn, Justin, Landin, Natasha, Austin, Branden and Skye. Bob graduated from Westmont High School in Hollansburg. Bob served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He worked over 27 years at Sheller Globe in Union City, Ind., Even Flo and Meijer in Troy and Fram in Greenville. Bob was very much loved by his family. He was our hero and will be missed each and every day. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 1,at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Gary Cloyd officiating. Burial will follow in Hollansburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 28 to May 29, 2020.