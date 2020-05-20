GREENVILLE — Robert Lawrence Ridenour, 87, of Greenville, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 28, in the old section of the Greenville Cemetery. Full military honors will be conducted at the cemetery by the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on May 28, 2020 from noon until 1:45 p.m. at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville. It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the State of the Heart Hospice of Darke County 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 20 to May 21, 2020.