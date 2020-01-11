GREENVILLE — Robert Lee Thiebeau, 54 of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 7:10 p.m. at the State of the Heart Hospice Care Center, Greenville, Ohio.

Born in Greenville on January 24, 1965, he was one of three children to Rosalie F. (Shell) Thiebeau and the late Edward L. Thiebeau.

Robert loved to spend time outdoors, and go fishing. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races, Indianapolis Colts football games, and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He will be truly missed. He is preceded in death by his father.

Survived by his mother Rosalie F. Thiebeau: daughter Sascha and Jessie Garn: grandchildren Kaliegh Thiebeau; Cloie Garn; Isaac Garn: siblings Bill and Carol Thiebeau; Shirley Spurlock and Craig Thompson: 3 nieces: 11 great- nieces and nephews: girlfriend Connie Blum: as well as a host of family members and friends.

Friends may call on the family from 1-3 p.m. Friday, January 17, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Celebration of Robert's life to follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Don Smith presiding. Memorial contributions may be made to the EUM Church, State of the Heart Hospice, or the Gideon's Bible program. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.