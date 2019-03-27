ITHACA — Robert Lowell Riffell, 85, of Gordon, passed away March 26, 2019. Robert loved his family. He was an electrician at NCR for over 40 years and loved woodworking and computers. He is survived by his wife Anna Louise Riffell; children, Douglas (Sharon) Riffell, Lora Rhodehamel, and Vickie (Wayne) Edmonds; sister, Helen Neitzelt; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, Ithaca. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the church. The family requests that everyone dress casually for the services. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Grace United Methodist Church. Arrangements made by Kreitzer Funeral Home, Arcanum. If desired E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com