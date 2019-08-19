GREENVILLE — Robert "Bob" N. Cox, 78, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on March 8, 1941, in New Madison, Ohio to the late Charles "Babe" and Helen (Crawford) Cox.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Melanie Cox; his sister, Linda Rude; and his nephews, Dave and Timothy Rude.

Bob was a local businessman, owning Bob's Sohio and Radiator Shop in New Madison. He loved working with his hands and was a gifted wood worker. He spent many years working in Ludy's wood shop. There are countless woodcraft gifts that he has given out over the years. Bob, at one time, was the Chief of the New Madison Volunteer Fire Department and was instrumental in the capture of the New Madison bicycle bank robber.

Bob enjoyed his family, and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member and 3-time past governor of the Greenville Moose 329, Greenville Eagles 2177, was a very active EUM Church member, and was a 20-plus -year member of the Darke County Fair Campers Welcome Club. Bob was a gem of Darke County and impacted so many lives. He loved Christmas and enjoyed bringing Christmas cheer to anyone and everyone by playing Santa Claus for the past 65 years. His smile and sense of humor will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Bob is survived by his wife of 27 years, Carol (Chapman) Cox, whom he married August 31, 1991; his children, Randy Cox and his wife Sandy of Palestine, Ohio, Doug Cox and his wife Angie of Greenville, and Barb Baker and her husband Gary of Ansonia; his grandchildren, Jerry, Matthew, Gregory, Kasi, Andrew, Joleen, Gracie, Alex, Zachary, Tyler, Becca, Galen, Tyler Ray, and March; numerous great-grandchildren; his sister, Janet Baker and her husband Ken of New Madison; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, at EUM Church, 1451 Sater Street, Greenville, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. A Lodge of Sorrow will be conducted by the Greenville Moose, Lodge 329, starting at 4:30 p.m. Burial at Greenmound Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family.

Family and Friends may visit on Sunday, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given in Bob's name to EUM Church, Next Step Program, 111 Devor Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com