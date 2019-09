GREENVILLE — Robert T. Colliver, 81, of Greenville, Ohio and formerly of Marion, Ind. passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday ,September 7, in the Greenville Cemetery Zechar Bailey Funeral Home of Greenville is in charge of arrangements. .