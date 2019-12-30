ARCANUM — Roberta Ann "Bobbie" Pike, 66, of Arcanum, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, while under the care of State of the Heart Hospice.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Jewel Clark. She was a 1972 graduate of Arcanum High School and she was a bus driver with Arcanum-Butler Schools for 25 years. She was an active member of Gospel Baptist Church of Greenville and very involved with the Awana Program.

Bobbie is survived by her husband of 45 years, Dave; children, Jason (Allison) Pike and Michelle (Steven) Ditmer; grandchildren, Hope (Jon) Apple, Jacob Ditmer, Spencer Pike and Kaitlynn Lipps; sister, Annette (Jerry) Boolman; brother, Denny (Maryann) Clark and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Fri. Jan. 3, at Gospel Baptist Church of Greenville, 383 Eidson Rd.. Greenville. Burial will follow in Ithaca Cemetery. Visitation will also be held at the church Thursday, 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the church. Arrangements are in care of Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.