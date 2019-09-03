GREENVILLE — Roberta (Bert) G. Boyd Williams, 72, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Sept. 2, 2019, at The State of the Heart Care Center. Bert was born October 13, 1946, in Winchester, Ind., the daughter of the late John Boyd Jr. and Florence (Retz) Boyd.

Bert enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, and was an active member of the VFW, Moose Lodge, and the American Legion.

In addition to her parents, Bert was preceded in death by her husband Paul D. Williams, son Clyde Norrod Jr. and her twin brother Robert G. Boyd.

Bert is survived by her son: John (Loretta) Boyd of Winchester, Indiana; daughters: Becky Nunley and Vicki Norrod of Greenville, granddaughter: Amber (Billy) Bey of Ansonia; grandson: Cody Nunley of Arcanum, great grandson: Zayden Nunley of Arcanum, 2 brothers: Ed Boyd and David Boyd; several nieces and nephews; and special friend Marvin Johnson of Greenville.

Services will be held on Friday September 6, at 2 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. Burial will follow in Ansonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com