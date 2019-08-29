ANSONIA — Roberta "Bert" McConnell, 72, of Ansonia, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville, Ohio.

She was born on March 17, 1947, in Piqua, Ohio to the late Jesse Lee and Marie (Sentman) Hathaway.

In addition to her parents, Bert was preceded in death by her sister, Becky Minnich.

Bert was a hard-working woman who loved her family. It was not uncommon for her to host family gatherings whenever she could. Bert attended the First United Methodist Church in Greenville. She and her husband, Rick, loved to spend time at flea markets and garage sales. Each year she looked forward to the county fair and attending with her family. In her free time, Bert enjoyed crafting, sewing, and crocheting. Her creations were loved by many.

Bert is survived by her husband of 35 years, Richard "Rick" McConnell, whom she married on November 23, 1983; her children, Dawn Woodruff and her fiancé, Eric Berard, of Greenville, Dena Geesaman and her husband, Jason, of Greenville, and Shon McConnell and his fiancée, Melanie Besecker, of Ohio City, Ohio; her grandchildren, Austin, Savanna, Mercedes, Denay, Catherine, Cassaundra, and Coy; her great -grandchildren, Silas, Ember, and Jordyn; her sister, Moleta Mikesell of Greenville; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bert's life will take place at 10 a,m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Gettysburg Cemetery.

Guests may visit with Bert's family on Monday, September 2, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given, in memory of Bert, to State of the Heart Care, 1350 North Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331 or Cancer Association of Darke County, P.O. Box 781, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

