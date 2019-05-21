GREENVILLE — Rodney Lee Jay, 63, of Greenville, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at 1:34 p.m. at his residence. He was born August 6, 1955, in Greenville, the son of Darlene (Gribler) Ryan of Greenville and the late Raymond Jay. He worked as a cook at Mad Anthony's and the Greenville Moose Lodge. He was a member of the Greenville Moose Lodge.

He is preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother; his son: Michael Jay of Illinois; his grandchildren: Cooper and Tyler Jay; his brother: Ted Jay of Greenville; his sisters Vicky Warner of Greenville, Lynda Ogle of Kokomo, Ind. and Tamy Forbey of Troy; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Per Rodney's' wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com