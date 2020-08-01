UNION CITY, Ind. — Rodney Lee Weaver, 50 of Union City, Ind., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 2:07 p.m.

He was born Feb. 28, 1970, in Greenville, Ohio, the son of Roger Weaver of Greenville and the late Joan Kay (Hamilton) Weaver. He worked for Kroger's and Wendy's.

He loved collecting rare coins and money; he loved Stars Wars; was an avid Miami Dolphins fan; and he loved his fireworks.

He is preceded in death by his mother.

He is survived by his father; his children: Cameron Weaver, Raleigh Weaver, and Lucas Weaver; his siblings: Teresa and Berhane Belew, Ted and Angie Weaver, Kay Goubeaux; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday July 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Private burial will be held in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com