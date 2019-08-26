Rodolfo "Rudy" G. Garza, 83, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family members. Born Sept. 15, 1935 to Rev. Simon and Francisca (Gonzalez) Garza of Rio Grande City, TX, he was a retired countryman, and loyal Dallas Cowboys fan.

Rudy was a member of the Community Fellowship church, and will be remembered for his faith in Jesus Christ, and his love of spending time with family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Raquel Garza of Union City, OH; seven children, Rodolfo (Linda) Garza Jr., Victor (Kelly) Garza, Edward Garza, Hilda Garza, Marty (Chris) Garza, Maria Turner-Garza, Melinda (Nicholas) Goubeaux, and close family member Tim Miller; 17 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, Ind. Funeral Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 also at the funeral home.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Community Fellowship Church with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.