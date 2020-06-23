NEW MADISON — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, and grandfather, Roger Allen Rutan, 76, of New Madison, Ohio. He passed away early Monday morning, June 15, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with Multiple System Atrophy.

Roger was born on May 29, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to Velma Alice (Heath) Rutan of Hollansburg, Ohio, and the late M. Wayne Rutan. In addition to his father, Roger was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Orschell.

Roger was a graduate of Westmont High School and continued his education at Manchester College with a bachelor of science in History Education and a master of arts degree from the University of Notre Dame. He started his teaching career at Westmont High School and continued at Tri-Village Schools. He belonged to many different educational organizations over the years, such as OEA, NEA and WOEA. He was a member at Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren where he filled many positions over the years; from Sunday School teacher to helping the trustees.

Roger was a devoted family man and was ever present in the lives of his beloved wife of 44 years, Joe Nell (Myers) Rutan, whom he married on July 13, 1975; his children, Josie Hicks and her husband Brandon, of Piqua, Ohio, Melissa Maidens and her husband Jason, of Hebron, Kentucky, and Ramon Rutan and his wife Joni of New Paris, Ohio; his 10 grandchildren, Lauren and Allison Hicks, Draven Steelman, Breanna, Cody and Tyson Maidens, Avery, Zachary, Scarlett and Christian Rutan. Roger also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

A Celebration of Roger's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at the Family Life Center at Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren, 373 Love Road, New Paris, with Pastor Tony Price officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison.

Roger's family will be receiving guests on Tuesday, June 30, from 4 to 7 p.m., then again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the Family Life Center.

It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to "Defeat MSA" by visiting www.DefeatMSA.org or by mailing your donation to 29924 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48082, hoping someday there will be a cure for this disease that took Roger early from his family.

Roger's family would like to thank all the healthcare providers who have been involved in his care, especially Pam Singer.

