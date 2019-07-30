DAYTON — Roger Lee Swabb, 82, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at The Suites at Walnut Creek Memory Care. Roger was born on February 16, 1937, in Painters Creek, Ohio. He was the son of Othal and Opal (Hofacker) Swabb.

With a strong work ethic and dedication to providing for his family, Roger worked as a maintenance specialist for over two decades for BASF before retiring. Roger was honored to have had the opportunity to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Navy in 1958 to 1962. He was a member of VFW Post 9094, AMVETS and the American Legion. After his retirement, Roger lived on Rocky Fork Lake where he would spent countless enjoyable hours being with his family and friends hunting, fishing and boating.

Roger is survived by his loving sons, Stephen Swabb of Centerville, and Michael L. (Sherri) Swabb of Bellbrook; former wife, Betty Swabb of Dayton; granddaughter, Jennifer Swabb of Centerville; and sister, Evelyn May of Huntsville, Ala.

Along with his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his brother, Oscar Swabb.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 1, from 12-2 p.m. at the Abbottsville United Methodist Church, 4135 OH-49, Arcanum. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at the Abbottsville Cemetery located next to the church.

In lieu of flowers, Roger's family is suggesting that family and friends can make memorial contributions in Roger's name to the of Dayton, 31 W Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 or directly to act.alz.org.

