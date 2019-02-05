CELINA — Romola Alice "Molly" Beougher, age 92, of Celina, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at the Gardens at Celina. She was born on March 18, 1926, in Celina to the late Rowland H. and Cora (Siler) Davis. On December 15, 1945, she married Charles William Beougher, who died July 1, 2004. She is survived by her children; Connie (Dr. Jerry) Sell of Rockford, Linda Rutledge of Striker, Sandra (Micheal) Johnson of Greenville, Gary Beougher of Rockford, loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Ruth Davis of Rockford and Joann Davis of Celina.

Molly was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Mark Beougher, sister and brother-in-law Zella Ruth (Harold) Harter, brothers and sisters-in-law Eugene (Margie) Davis, Robert (Clara) Davis, Armond (Virginia) Davis, Edward Davis, Kenneth Davis, Russell Davis and her son-in-law Timothy Rutledge.

She was a busy lady raising her four children and helping Charlie with the farming. She was also employed by: the Sharp's Canning Factory in Rockford, Rockford Locker, Huffys in Celina, the CAC office, secretary at Mercer County Courts, she enjoyed wallpapering and retired after many years of service with the gang at Celina Moving and Storage. She loved baking and many people will remember the dozens of chocolate chip cookies she baked.

She was an active member of her church, she attended the Otterbein United Brethren Church and the Mercer United Methodist Church. She led the singing and taught Sunday School, provided many meals to shut-ins and helped with church functions. She helped with fund raising projects for missions and church projects. She was a Good Friend and Neighbor.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, with Rev. Craig Cisco officiating. Burial will follow in the North Grove Cemetery in Celina. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and an hour before services on Friday, at the funeral home. Friends may share condolences on-line at LehmanDzendzelFH.com