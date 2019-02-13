Obituary
Ronald Blumenstock

ARCANUM — Ronald Blumenstock, age 81, formerly of Arcanum, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, following an extended illness.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Caroline Blumenstock, and siblings, Joe, Vivian, and Bill Blumenstock.

Ronald is survived by his children, Brian (Julie) Blumenstock, Chris (Dianna) Blumenstock; grandchildren, Scott, Thomas, and Jack Blumenstock, Alex (Miwa) Blumenstock, Eric Blumenstock, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 15, 2019, 12 p.m., at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fort Jefferson. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. leading into the funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stelvideo Grange or Eagles Wing Equine Therapy in Piqua. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
