TROY — Ronald E. Coates, age 80, of Troy passed away at 1:05 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Greenville Health & Rehab.

Ronald was born Dec. 30, 1939, in North Star to the late Donald and Rhea (Carnahan) Coates. In addition to his parents, Ronald was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Coates.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joann L. (Billenstein) Coates; children, Michael E. Coates of Piqua, Sandra K. and Darin Bushnell of Clyde Park, Montana, and David A. and Julie Coates of Huntington, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jessica Coates, Melissa Coates and Cameron Coates; great-grandchild, Ariana Coates; siblings, Beverly and Jim Marker of Bradford, Kenneth and Ona Coates of Greenville and Jane Smith of Troy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ronald worked in the automotive repair industry.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family will have a private service at their convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to Miami County Hospice in Ronald's memory. Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com