NEW WESTON — Ronald "Ron" L. Kaffenberger, 59, of New Weston, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville, Ohio.

A celebration of Ron's life will take place at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor George Hughes officiating. Visitation Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses. Online condolences at www.tributefuneralhomes.com