Ronald L. "Ron" Kaffenberger


NEW WESTON — Ronald "Ron" L. Kaffenberger, 59, of New Weston, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville, Ohio.

A celebration of Ron's life will take place at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor George Hughes officiating. Visitation Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses. Online condolences at www.tributefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
