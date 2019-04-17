GREENVILLE — Ronald E. Lease, 63, of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 5:47 a.m. Born in Greenville on April 30, 1955, Ronald was one of four children born to the late Francis and Sara Mae (Hawes) Lease.

Ronald was a member of the Greenville Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Greenville Royal Order of Moose. He loved to go "antiquing" and collected vintage gas and oil memorabilia. Ronald was also a classic car and NASCAR enthusiast. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and making visits to Hocking Hills State Park each fall. He will be truly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents and survived by his wife of 40 years, Crisann (Edwards) Lease; children Rodney Lease and Siobhan Helton; Lindsay Lease; siblings Nancy Livingston; Tim Lease; and Teresa and David Jackson; granddaughters Sophia Lease and Trisha Helton: his beloved dog "Jill"; as well as many more family members and friends.

Friends may call on the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday April 22, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Darby Livingston presiding. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Online condolences www.zecharbailey.com