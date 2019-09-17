GREENVILLE — Ronald Lee Fansler, 71, of Greenville, Ohio, lost his fight to a long battle with cancer on Sunday morning September 8, 2019.

Ron is survived by his loving wife Diane of 48 years, son Adam (Kresta) Fansler, grandchildren Lexie and Trevor Fansler, mother-in- law Carolyn Wilmoth, brothers Michael ( Maria) Fansler, Scott Fansler, Sister Melissa (Mike) Alexander, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Phyllis Fansler and his Father in law Bill Wilmoth.

Ron was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone.

Ron was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, and shooting sports. He enjoyed anything that involved family and the north woods. Ron was a Vietnam Veteran, where he served with the Navy Seabees. He was a member of the Greenville Masonic Lodge 143. Ron retired from the Darke County Engineers Office after 30 years of service as an Engineer Tech.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to all the caring nurses, doctors and hospital staff at the OSU James Cancer Hospital, and Brethren Retirement Community.

A celebration of Life will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home 1499 N. Broadway St, Greenville, OH 45331. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to The Ohio State University, James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.

