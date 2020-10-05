GREENVILLE — Ronnie Eugene Kreitzer, 68, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away early Thursday morning, October 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Ron was born April 11, 1952, in Union City, Indiana, to the late Leonard "Sam" and Florence (Brown) Kreitzer.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie E. Kreitzer Jr.;his brothers Dale Jones and Jerry Kreitzer; and his father-in-law, Albert Swartz.

Ron was quite an amazing person with a one-of-a kind sense of humor. He was a hard worker and a dedicated family man. He loved guns, deer hunting, karaoke, his dogs, and a bargain, not to mention his family and friends. He was a terrible golfer, a mediocre bowler, and a hell of a marksman.He worked for the Union City Body Company and Workhorse for 38 years. Ron was a Darke County Sheriff's deputy for 22 years, and worked at the Visitation House for 10 years.

Throughout his life Ron touched many lives: his family, his coworkers, and becoming an influential father figure to many of his children's friends. Though it was cut short, it was a full and meaningful life. His passing will be felt, and his legacy remembered for years to come.

Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary (Swartz) Kreitzer, the love of his life, whom he married on April 11, 1970; his children, Jenny Hayes and her boyfriend, Chris Stephens, and Angie Kreitzer, all of Greenville; his grandchildren, Kennedy Andress and her husband, Lee, Jerrod Hayes, Madelynn Hayes, MaKenzie Lowe, Isaac Lowe, and Lilly Lowe; his four great-grandchildren, Ava, Gwen, Atley, and Rydan; his siblings, Richard Jones of Jacksonville, Fla., Patty Hill and her husband, Kenny, of Union City, Ohio, Terry Swartz and her husband, Bill, of Greenville, Tony Kreitzer and his partner, Esther Inman, of Union City, Ohio, and Rose Edwards of Greenville. Ron also leaves behind an aunt, Irene Keller of Greenville, sister-in-law, Rose Hobbs and her husband, Jim, of Richmond, Ind.; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, 2 p.m., at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Rev. Eric Fee officiating.

Ron's family will receive guests Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at the funeral home.

