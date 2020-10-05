1/1
Ronnie Eugene Kreitzer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENVILLE — Ronnie Eugene Kreitzer, 68, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away early Thursday morning, October 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Ron was born April 11, 1952, in Union City, Indiana, to the late Leonard "Sam" and Florence (Brown) Kreitzer.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie E. Kreitzer Jr.;his brothers Dale Jones and Jerry Kreitzer; and his father-in-law, Albert Swartz.

Ron was quite an amazing person with a one-of-a kind sense of humor. He was a hard worker and a dedicated family man. He loved guns, deer hunting, karaoke, his dogs, and a bargain, not to mention his family and friends. He was a terrible golfer, a mediocre bowler, and a hell of a marksman.He worked for the Union City Body Company and Workhorse for 38 years. Ron was a Darke County Sheriff's deputy for 22 years, and worked at the Visitation House for 10 years.

Throughout his life Ron touched many lives: his family, his coworkers, and becoming an influential father figure to many of his children's friends. Though it was cut short, it was a full and meaningful life. His passing will be felt, and his legacy remembered for years to come.

Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary (Swartz) Kreitzer, the love of his life, whom he married on April 11, 1970; his children, Jenny Hayes and her boyfriend, Chris Stephens, and Angie Kreitzer, all of Greenville; his grandchildren, Kennedy Andress and her husband, Lee, Jerrod Hayes, Madelynn Hayes, MaKenzie Lowe, Isaac Lowe, and Lilly Lowe; his four great-grandchildren, Ava, Gwen, Atley, and Rydan; his siblings, Richard Jones of Jacksonville, Fla., Patty Hill and her husband, Kenny, of Union City, Ohio, Terry Swartz and her husband, Bill, of Greenville, Tony Kreitzer and his partner, Esther Inman, of Union City, Ohio, and Rose Edwards of Greenville. Ron also leaves behind an aunt, Irene Keller of Greenville, sister-in-law, Rose Hobbs and her husband, Jim, of Richmond, Ind.; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, 2 p.m., at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Rev. Eric Fee officiating.

Ron's family will receive guests Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at the funeral home.

Online condolences and Hugs-From-Home may be shared with Ron's family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved