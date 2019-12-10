GREENVILLE — Ronnie Lee Fourman, 78, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Monday December 9, 2019, at 8:26 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, Ohio.

He was born November 12, 1941, in Laura, Ohio the son of the late Paul and Marcella (Buckingham) Fourman. He served his country in the United State Army in the first Infantry in the Vietnam War. He retired from Hobart Brothers in Troy where he had worked as a welder.

He was a member of the Arcanum American Legion. He was an avid hunter and fisher, he loved woodworking, camping, the Cincinnati Bengals, and The Ohio State Buckeyes; he loved his family and loved watching his grandchildren's sports.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Larry, Eddie, and Gene Fourman; his sister: Joyce Wissman.

He is survived by his wife: Carol (Gambill) Fourman of Greenville; his son and daughter in law: Timothy Lee and Stephanie Fourman of Greenville; his daughter and son in law: Nikole and Andrew Young of Bradford; his grandchildren: Cassi Mead, Keaton Mead, Asher Fourman, Caleb and Ryan Kolb, and Alec Young; his brother: Kenny Fourman of Paulding, Ohio; his sister: Bette Curry of Greenville.

Services will be held on Friday, December 13, at 3:30 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Dan Scalf officiating. Burial will follow in Abbottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Veteran's services will be conducted by the Greenville Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arcanum American Legion.