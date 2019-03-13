GREENVILLE — Rose Ella Snider, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, March 12, 2019, at the State of the Heart Care Center, Greenville, Ohio.

For most of her life, Rose and her husband of 63 years, the late Leo B. Snider, resided in Fort Recovery, Ohio, raising a family of five children and owning and operating the Fort Recovery Hardware. In 2000, they moved to Greenville, Ohio,

Rose was born August 6, 1925, to the late Lawrence E. and Netti (Goodin) Fair, of Bluffton, Indiana.

Rose Ella married Leo on October 30, 1948, in Bluffton, and they started their family in Fort Wayne, Indiana, before moving to Fort Recovery in 1959.

Rose is survived by her children, John L. (Betty) Snider, South Bend, Indiana; Margaret Ann Snider, Cincinnati, Ohio; David F. (Bonnie) Snider, Greenville; Rebecca (Joel) Mills, Barbourville, Kentucky; and Cynthia (James) Pratt, Lafayette, Indiana; her eight grandchildren and her eight great-grandchildren. Her one grandson, Josiah Pratt, is a Captain in the United States Air Force.

She is predeceased by her parents, her spouse, one brother, three sisters, eight brothers-in-law, and seven sisters-in-law.

Rose was a 1946 graduate of the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing of Indianapolis, Indiana. She loved to tell the story of witnessing the VE Day celebration, May 8, 1945, marking the end of World War II, at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, downtown Indianapolis. Her first registered nurse position was at the Caylor Nickel Clinic in her hometown of Bluffton, Indiana, now part of the Lutheran Health Network, Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Along with raising her family, she continued to work as a nurse for 30-plus years at the then Coldwater, Ohio, Our Lady of Mercy Hospital and later the Jay County Hospital now IU Health, in Portland, Indiana.

The Snider Family will receive friends and family Monday, March 18, 2019, in the vestibule of the Mary Help of Christians Church, Fort Recovery, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., immediately followed at 11 a.m. by the Mass of Christian Burial.

Services to be concelebrated by the Reverends James Dugal, and Paul Wohlwend, of St. Charles Center, Carthagena, and Reverend Ned Brown of Mary Help of Christians, Fort Recovery. Burial will follow in the St Mary's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the State of the Heart Hospice, Greenville. The day's events are entrusted to Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel of Bluffton, Indiana.