ENGLEWOOD — Rosemary Jo Brodrick, age 84, of Englewood, Ohio (formerly of Greenville) passed away at her home Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born February 24, 1936, in Greenville, Ohio to the late Charles H. and Charlotte L. West.

Rosemary attended the United Methodist Church in Union, Ohio. She loved animals, especially her dog, "Louie" and her cat, "Zenia". In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Merril R. Brodrick; son, Mitch Brodrick; sister, Glory Warren; brother, Joe West; and niece, Jenny Arnett.

Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Christina Jo Baker, and significant other of 28 years, Gregory McFadden; grandchildren, Brandon, Alex, Stephanie, and Stacy; sister-in-law, Betty Brodrick; as well as great-granchildren, siblings, family, and friends.

Friends may call upon the family Monday November 9, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens, Greenville, Ohio. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.