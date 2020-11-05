1/
Rosemary Jo Brodrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ENGLEWOOD — Rosemary Jo Brodrick, age 84, of Englewood, Ohio (formerly of Greenville) passed away at her home Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born February 24, 1936, in Greenville, Ohio to the late Charles H. and Charlotte L. West.

Rosemary attended the United Methodist Church in Union, Ohio. She loved animals, especially her dog, "Louie" and her cat, "Zenia". In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Merril R. Brodrick; son, Mitch Brodrick; sister, Glory Warren; brother, Joe West; and niece, Jenny Arnett.

Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Christina Jo Baker, and significant other of 28 years, Gregory McFadden; grandchildren, Brandon, Alex, Stephanie, and Stacy; sister-in-law, Betty Brodrick; as well as great-granchildren, siblings, family, and friends.

Friends may call upon the family Monday November 9, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens, Greenville, Ohio. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved