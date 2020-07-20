FORT RECOVERY — Rosemary Stachler, age 72, of Fort Recovery, passed away July 18, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

She was born Jan. 15, 1948, in Celina, to the late Zeno and Julianna (Reier) Brackman.

On Nov. 14, 1973, she married Carl Stachler, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Charlene and Dave Findley of Coldwater, Brenda and Brian Goewert of St. Henry and Ted and Shawna Stachler of Ansonia; seven grandchildren; siblings, Charles and Mary Ann Brackman of Wapakoneta, Rita Wakefield of Versailles, Joseph Brackman of St. Joe, Luke and Luella Brackman of Coldwater, Paul Brackman of St. Joe, Eugene and Joyce Brackman of Maria Stein, and Albert and Linda Brackman of Philothea; brother-in-law, Steve and Judy Borges of Minster; sister-in-law, Doris and Keith Good of Sharpsburg; and in-laws, Elmer and Sue Stachler of Celina and Bob and Louise Bueter of Wendelin.

Preceded her in death are siblings, Virginia and Lester Meyer, Mary Borges and Mark Brackman, a brother-in-law, Vaughn Wakefield and in-laws, Ralph and Karen Stachler, Maurice Stachler, Carol Ann Stachler and Mary Jane Bueter.

Rosemary retied from the former Corning Glass, Greenville. She was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Wendelin, and its Rosary Sodality. She enjoyed spending time laughing and joking with her family and friends. Her passion for trains led her to enjoy traveling to find the next new train to add to her collection. Christmastime was her favorite time of the year. She would decorate her Christmas tree with all of her train ornaments that she had collected over the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Wendelin, with Fr. William O'Donnell as celebrant. Burial will follow in thechurch cemetery.

Calling is 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at Brockman -Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery.

Condolences may be directed to www.brockmanboeckmanfh.com