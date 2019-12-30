VERSAILLES — Rosie Pearson (Rosanna), 63, passed away on December 19, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at Versailles Health Care Center.

She was born on August 6, 1956. to the late Albert and Lidwina Bergman of St. Henry, OH. On August 15, 1975 she married Michael Pearson, who preceded her in death on November 19, 2019. She is survived by her son Brian and friend Crystal and her sons Dylan and Noah of Versailles; son Adam and wife Kim and their family Vera, Vince and Annie of Versailles; daughter Mindy McCutchins and husband Sanchez and their family Bailey, Blaire and Brinley Rose of Sidney. She is survived by her family, Melody Bergman of Celina, Pat and Arnie Clune of Minster, Dennis Bergman of Coldwater, Tom and Charlene Bergman of Greenville, Paul and Shirley Bergman of Reynoldsburg, Charles and Sue Bergman of Englewood FL, Harold and Jean Bergman of Minster, Doris and Michael Schultz of St. Henry, Louis and Mary Bergman of Greenville, Karen and Don Luthman of Maderia. In-laws Nancy and Pete Hemer of Greenville, Sandy and Mike McClurg of Versailles, Linda Renstchler of Lancing TN, Godmother Imelda Puthoff and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law Harry and Mildred Pearson, brother Kenneth Bergman, nephew Kurt Bergman and in-laws Sandra Bergman, JoAnn Bergman, Carol Bundschuh, and Judy and Doug Baker. Rosie graduated from St. Henry High School in 1974.

She was a Versailles Tiger fan, very involved in all activities and sports that her children participated in. Outside the home she worked in customer service and office administration earning certifications in the insurance and logistics field. She loved working outside attending to her flowers and garden. She and her husband were honored to have received "Garden of the Month" given by the Versailles Garden Club. She was able to experience the love of her husband, the respect of her devoted and caring children and the ultimate gift of being "Grammy" to her grandchildren. She was a faithful daughter and daughter-in-law to their parents in their time of need. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and care during her illness.

A celebration of Rosie's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles with Rev. Gary Oser officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Versailles. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to State of the Heart Care in Rosie's memory. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com