GREENVILLE — Roy Kash was born on December 24, 1936, where he was home-birthed in the small town of Milan, Indiana. He joined the United States Marine Corps

out of High School and fought in the Korean War where he earned the Nation Defense Medal and the Korean Service Medal. Upon returning home he worked for General Electric as well as serving for the Cincinnati Police department. He retired from General Electric after serving 30 years with the company.

Roy was a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason and held many different positions within the Masons over the years in different chapters in Ohio. He currently held the position of Past High Priest for Chapter 77 located in Greenville, Ohio.

Roy passed away on Veterans Day at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife Susan Kash and numerous children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as loved and respected by many friends throughout Ohio and the Greenville area.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers being sent to the house or funeral home, please make a donation to the Shiners Children Hospital in the name of Roy Kash. This is one of Roy's favorite charities because is it has to do with helping children in need.

Masonic Memorial Services and Full Military Services conducted by the Greenville Masonic Lodge and the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard respectively will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of the services in the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Crown Hill Memorial Park Mt. Healthy, Ohio.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com