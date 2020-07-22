GREENVILLE — Roy V. Wagner, age 85, of Greenville passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Greenville.

Roy was born Dec. 9, 1934, in Newark, Ohio, to the late Roy V. and Bessie (Hale) Wagner Sr. In addition to his parents, Roy was also preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Wagner.

Roy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith C. (Hausser) Wagner, whom he married Aug. 29, 1959; children, Christopher and Laurie Wagner of Ypsilanti, Mich., and Sara and Derek Koon of Ludlow Falls; and grandchildren, Alexander Koon and Matthew Koon.

Roy was ordained in 1961 with the United Church of Christ and served as pastor until his retirement in 2013. He served congregations in Bay City, Mich., Grand Haven, Mich., Clinton, Mich., Apple Creek, Ohio, and North Canton, Ohio. He was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Troy. Roy enjoyed singing in the church and community choirs, gardening, reading and golfing.

A celebration of Roy's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren, 300 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill, with Pastor Nick Beam, Pastor Todd Reish and Pastor Lauren Allen officiating. The service can be joined remotely on Facebook Live at Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes Facebook page. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. outside in front of the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Heart & Soles, P.O. Box 163, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359 or the American Cancer Association.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be observing social distancing and masking measures. Arrangements have been entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com