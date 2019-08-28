Ruby Alice Davis

Obituary
GREENVILLE – Ruby Alice Davis, 64, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at 2:50 p.m. at her residence. She was born Sept. 30, 1954 in Albuquerque, NM the daughter of Josephine (Garcia) Teetrick of Greenville and the late Lester Eldon Sexton.

She was a Nurse's Aide and homemaker. She spent her time caring for her mother and was a very giving and helpful person. She loved playing bingo, slot machines and art. She will be missed deeply by her family.

She is preceded in death by her father; her son & daughter in law: Michael & Kristy Davis; her brother in laws: Richard Beard & Brian Fowler.

She is survived by her mother; her step mother: Barbara Sexton; her children & spouses: Chuck & Kim Turner of Economy, Ind., Chris & Charity Davis of Richmond, Ind., Mandy & Ryan Prince of Mount Summit, Ind., Dannie & Deanna Davis of Elkhart, Ind., John Paul Davis, James & Rhonda Davis of Richmond, Ind.; numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren; sisters & brothers in law: Bonnie & Mark Moore of Greenville, Debra Beard of Muncie, Ind., Laurie Fowler of Greenville, Barbara & Jesse Adams Losantsville, Ind., Brenda & Mike Crawford of Port Jefferson, John York of Economy, Ind., and Tim York of Dunkirk, Ind.; and numerous nieces & nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 5 p.m. at 211 Oxford Drive, Greenville. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio.

Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
