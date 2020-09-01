GREENVILLE — Ruby J. Walls, 90, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community.

She was born on May 29, 1930, in Ansonia, Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Irene Walters.

In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Walls; her son, Todd D. Walls; and her sister, VereBelle Boolman.

Ruby grew up during the great depression, so she was used to working hard and doing without. She spent her entire life always doing for others and making sure all of us were well and happy. Mom didn't have a lot of time for hobbies, but she did enjoy sewing, gardening, and cooking. She especially loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

She took such great care of her children, supporting them throughout their entire lives by giving them lots of unconditional love and support. She always put everyone else first and never asked anything for herself. She will be greatly missed by everyone. Without really realizing it, she taught us so much about life. Following is a quote which I like very much and it really fits what mom gave us:

"The only important thing in life are the traces of love that we leave behind, when we have to say good-bye and go without being asked." — Albert Schweitzer

Ruby is survived by her children, Penny Donath and her husband, Michael, of Bad Soden, Germany, and Amy Sise and her husband, Pete, of Palestine, Ohio; her granddaughters, Charity, Ruby Jo and Molly Walls; her grandson, Logan Lees; her great-granddaughter, Jules Pahl; and her daughter-in-law, Diana Walls.

A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, 10 a.m., at Greenville Township Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Todd Reish officiating.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with the arrangements.

Online condolences and Hugs-From-Home may be shared with Ruby's family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com