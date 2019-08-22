ARCANUM — Ruby Lela Hood, 84, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Ruby was born October 9, 1934 to Louie and Wanda Kerschner Dawson of Dayton. She was a 1953 graduate of Jefferson Township High School of Dayton.

Ruby was a loving mother and homemaker. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. When she wasn't inside working around the house, Ruby was outdoors working on the family farm in Arcanum, where they grew grain and tobacco. She was also a bus driver for Arcanum-Butler school district for 27 years.

She married Robert (Bob) Hood, 63 years ago, on August 4, 1956. Ruby was a long time resident of Arcanum. She loved cooking, homemaking, spending time with family, and socializing with friends.

Ruby was predeceased by her husband, Bob Hood; sister Wanona Smith.

She is survived by daughter, Rhonda Fonner; her eldest son, Randy Hood and daughter-in-law, Marlenea; son Ryan Hood and daughter-in-law, Amanda; sister Beulah McCombs and brother-in-law, Walt.

She also is survived by grandchildren, Bryan Arnold, Jennifer Schelecty and husband Craig, Brock, Bailey and Boen Hood; great-grandchildren, Nathan Arnold, Carl, Caleb and Caden Schelecty; nephew Ralph Captain and wife Brandy, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fort Jefferson. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, August 26, from 5-8 p.m. E-mail condolences may be made online at www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.