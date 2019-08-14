GREENVILLE — Ruby Louise (Brumbaugh) Cothran, 90, formerly of Arcanum and most recently at the Brethren Retirement Community, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 4:50 a.m. at The State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Wayne Hospital.

Ruby was born on December 7, 1928, in Bradford to the late Bernard and Florence (Keller) Brumbaugh. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Paul Duane Cothran, and her brother, Richard Brumbaugh.

Ruby is survived by her daughters Linda Beck of Winter Park, Fla., Deborah (Larry) Fourman of Arcanum, and Paula (Doug) Starks of Greenville. Grandchildren Kristina Beck, Nolan Fourman (Nadra Newash), Lorea (Chad) Drew, Amanda (Cameron) Christ, and Brandy Howell. Great-Grandchildren Grey Mugavero , Kais Rodriguez (Sabrina Gantner), Lola and Sophia Drew, and Jaxson and Regan Christ. Great-great-grandchild Zeyden Rodriguez. Sisters Janice Barga of Versailles and Marilyn Brumbaugh of Greenville. Many nieces and nephews.

Ruby was born with a fighting spirit. She was born at home weighing only 3.5 lbs. To help keep her warm she was rolled up in quilt batting and placed in a market basket on the back of the stove. Ruby always said that she and her mother survived because of the wonderful care given to them by her Grandma Brumbaugh.

After Ruby graduated from Bradford High School in 1946, she married her husband Paul on December 24, 1947. She was a member of Fort Jefferson United Methodist Church. Ruby was a hardworking farm wife who lived a simple life. She enjoyed baking and made the best black raspberry pies and jelly in Darke County (according to her family). Ruby was determined to learn to drive and eventually obtained her driver's license when she was in her early 40's. She had the sweetest smile and found great joy in making her loved ones happy. Ruby will be dearly missed by her family.

Family will receive friends on Friday, August 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, at 10 a.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home with Pastor Paula Ullrich officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford.

The family would like to thank The State of the Heart Hospice Care Center for the wonderful care Ruby received. Memorial contributions can be made to State of the Heart Hospice. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com