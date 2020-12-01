1/1
Russell Brian Lacy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BREMERTON, Wash. — Russell Brian Lacy died in Bremerton, Washington on November 13, 2020.

Born April 13, 1960, Russell was a 1978 graduate of Mississiniwa Valley High School. He was a 20 year veteran of the Navy, retiring as a Petty Officer First Class with service as a Submariner, service in both the Mediterranean, Atlantic and Pacific.

Russell is survived by his parents, the Rev. Dr. Russell Gwinn Lacy and Mildred (Miki) Lacy of Greenville; his sister, Patricia Blosser; nephew, Patrick A. Harsh and his wife, Jo; grandniece, Linda Ann Harsh, and grandnephew, Patrick Tyler Harsh, of Beamsville; grandniece, Rebecca Harsh and great-grandnephews, Dalton TP Harsh and Oliver A. Limbert, of Greenville; nephew, Matthew Harsh, and his wife, Jenna, and grandniece, Haley Harsh, of Troy. Russell is also survived by a daughter and granddaughter in Washington State.

There will be no services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved