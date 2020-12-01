BREMERTON, Wash. — Russell Brian Lacy died in Bremerton, Washington on November 13, 2020.

Born April 13, 1960, Russell was a 1978 graduate of Mississiniwa Valley High School. He was a 20 year veteran of the Navy, retiring as a Petty Officer First Class with service as a Submariner, service in both the Mediterranean, Atlantic and Pacific.

Russell is survived by his parents, the Rev. Dr. Russell Gwinn Lacy and Mildred (Miki) Lacy of Greenville; his sister, Patricia Blosser; nephew, Patrick A. Harsh and his wife, Jo; grandniece, Linda Ann Harsh, and grandnephew, Patrick Tyler Harsh, of Beamsville; grandniece, Rebecca Harsh and great-grandnephews, Dalton TP Harsh and Oliver A. Limbert, of Greenville; nephew, Matthew Harsh, and his wife, Jenna, and grandniece, Haley Harsh, of Troy. Russell is also survived by a daughter and granddaughter in Washington State.

There will be no services.