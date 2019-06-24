Ruth Ann Baird

ARCANUM — Ruth Ann Baird, 80, of Arcanum, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019, in Greenville.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Minor and Lottie Unger; brothers, William Unger and John Unger, and grandson, Caleb Randall McDonald.

Ruth is a graduate of Franklin-Monroe High School. Throughout her life, she worked at Wayne Hospital and The Brethren Retirement Community as a nursing aid. She is also a former Longaberger Basket Rep. and went to Trinity Wesleyan Church in Greenville.

Ruth is survived by her children, Ree Ann (Leland) Brehm, Robin (David) Rohrer, Roxann (Gary) McIver, Randy Dull; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum. Burial will follow at Gettysburg Cemetery. A visitation will be held 10:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, also at the funeral home, leading into the services. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com
