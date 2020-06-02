GREENVILLE — Ruth Ann Bohler "Ann", age 71, of Greenville passed away peacefully at 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Brethren's Retirement Community, Greenville. Born in Greenville on Sept. 16, 1948, she was a daughter to the late Harold Henderson and Pauline (Loxley) Eikenberry. Ann was a Greenville High School graduate, class of 1966. She was a member of the Greenville Church of the Brethren, and enjoyed shopping and going to thrift stores. Ann dabbled in photography, and had a life-long love for horses. She will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her parents. Ruth is survived by daughters Stephanie Mastriano and Matt of California and ; Abbie Bohler Brewer and Shane Teach; brother Gary Henderson and Barbara; grandchildren Dominic, Rowan, Delilah, Lilith; nieces and nephew Kim Rudnick and Scott; Jeff Henderson and Sue; Michelle D'Antuono and Frank; Suzanne Ciotti; aswell as many cousins, family members, and friends. There will be a Celebration of Ruth's life at a later date. Please check our websitewebsite for updates.Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.