KETTERING – Ruth Ann Tetmeyer, (nee Brandt), 82, formerly of Beavercreek, passed away Feb. 29, 2020 in Kettering.

She was a graduate of Versailles High School (1955); BS, Miami (OH); and MS, Wright State. Ruth was an active member of Abiding Christ Lutheran Church for over 30 years where she played piano and was a member of the choir. She enjoyed many years as a Learning Disabilities Specialist at Bellbrook High School. She also taught children's Bible school and volunteered as a GED coach. She loved to travel, exploring over 20 countries on four continents. Ruth was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, caring educator, accomplished pianist, avid flower gardener, community volunteer, and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald, of over 50 years and her parents Emil and Edith Brandt.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Cheng (John); son, Michael Tetmeyer (Kim); granddaughters, Kelsey and Katelyn; grandsons, Alex and Eric; sister, Alice Appel; brother, Allen Brandt; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, 326 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, with funeral services immediately following at 3 p.m. with Pastors Craig Fourman and June Fryman officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Abiding Christ Lutheran Church Music Fund or the Beavercreek Wetlands Association. Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com.