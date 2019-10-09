ANSONIA — Ruth Ellen Wiles, 88, of Ansonia, Ohio and former long-time resident of Englewood, Ohio, passed away in the early hours of Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

She was born on August 7, 1931, to the late Robert D. Warner and Olive (Sharp) Sayers.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Wiles, who passed away on December 6, 2011.

Ruth was reared by her grandparents on a small farm in Ansonia and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1949. Following her graduation, she worked as an accountant at Stover's Seed and Grain in Darke County. She married George Wiles in 1977 after being introduced by her hair stylist, George's niece Cynthia Ellis. Later, she worked as an accountant for George's locksmith business. She enjoyed playing card games and crossword puzzles and was an avid Cincinnati Reds baseball and Ohio State football fan. She was a member of a service sorority and ladies auxiliary organizations.

She was widely regarded as a loyal friend and devoted and loving wife, stepmother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her friends and family enjoyed her sharp wit and sense of humor.

Ruth is survived by a large and loving family, who will fondly remember her, including her step-daughter Dianna Wiles-Kightlinger, former son-in-law Rodney Kightlinger, grandson David Patterson and his wife Jane, great-grandchildren Zachariah and Audrey Patterson, brother-in-law Gerald Wiles, niece Paula Marker, nephews Carl Fair and his wife Rhonda, David Fair, Ronald Fair and his wife Paula, and Bill Ellis, and many other members of her extended family.

A celebration of Ruth's life will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus with Pastor Paula Ulrich officiating. Burial will follow in Ansonia Cemetery.

