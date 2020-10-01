BRADFORD — Ruth Evelyn Wirrig, age 95, of Bradford, passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Versailles Healthcare Center.

Ruth was born April 14, 1925, in Greenup, Kentucky, to the late Howard and Nora (Elkins) Nelson. She was a graduate of Greenup High School. She owned and operated Wirrig's Hardware and Appliance for many years. Ruth was a member of the Bradford United Methodist Church, and Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #241. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, golf, watching the Cincinnati Reds and the Ohio State Buckeyes. She always kept jars of homemade vegetable soup, applesauce and butterscotch pudding ready for her grandkids when they stopped by.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold L. Wirrig in 1996; and brothers, Walter and Elmer Nelson.

Ruth is survived by her sons and their wives, Jeff and Deb Wirrig of Bradford, Steve and Karen Wirrig of Estes Park, Colo.; grandchildren, Marissa and Brandon Wirrig; brother, Earl Nelson of Knobster, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Wirrig and Elizabeth Brewer, both of Greenville; as well as other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford, with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Interment in Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice. The family would like to thank the many friends and family who took Ruth to different places due to the fact that she was legally blind. Also, a 'thank you' goes out to the staff at Versailles Health Care Center and State of the Heart Hospice for their excellent care of Ruth. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com