Ruth (Knoop) Heins


SIDNEY — Ruth (Knoop) Heins, age 91, formerly of Houston, Ohio, passed away March 24, 2019, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney, Ohio.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Interment will follow in Houston Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Hardin-Houston School Athletic Department or Shelby County Retired Teachers and Delta Kappa Gamma scholarship funds. Private condolences at www.gehretfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home
Gehret Funeral Home
64 Elm St.
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
937-295-5272
Published in The Daily Advocate from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
