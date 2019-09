EATON — Ruth Irene Brubaker, 77, of Eaton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Ind.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Eldorado.

Ruth's family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus, with the arrangements.