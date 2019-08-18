GREENVILLE — Ruth "Susie" Murphy, 81, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

She was born on September 27, 1937, in Richmond, Ind. to the late Everett and Ruth (Pryfogle) Spotts.

In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by brothers, David and Larry Spotts, and her sister, Martha Stevens.

Susie was a unique and strong willed person. In her sophomore year in high school, she was diagnosed with polio. Though she battled this life-long illness, you would never know it. She persevered and overcame the odds and managed to have a very fulfilling life.

She raised two children and helped raise four grandchildren. She enjoyed many things in life, such as camping, traveling, watching America's Funniest Videos, and staying up-to-date with everyone on Facebook. She loved going shopping, looking at antiques, and "spending Bill's money." Susie was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her grandchildren and loved being a grandma and was a loyal and faithful friend.

Susie is survived by her husband of 63 years, William "Bill" Murphy, whom she married on November 11, 1955; her children, Michael Murphy and his wife Annie of Greenville and Timothy Murphy and his wife Theresa of Mt. Everett, Washington; her grandchildren, Marna, Mike Jr., Matt, and Jessica; her great-grandchidren, Makayla, Kameron, Harley, Tristan, Colin, Meadow, Ethan, Morning, and Owen; her brother, Billy Spotts and his wife Mimi of Springfield,; her two closest and dearest friends, Delores Sleppy and Linda Elliott; and countless other nieces, nephews and friends.

All are invited to join Susie's family on Monday, August 19, from 2-4 p.m. at the Chestnut Village Center at the Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut Circle, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with the arrangements.

